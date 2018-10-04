Sonowal to take up ‘nomad’ Jadav Payeng with Maharashtra govt

GUWAHATI: Taking a serious note on describing Padmashree and Forest Man of India, Jadav Payeng as nomad in a text book in the Maharashtra State curriculum, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal informed a delegation of Mising Community that he would write to the Maharashtra Government about Assam’s reservation on such a description of the green crusader.

Meeting a string of Mising delegation in Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Sonowal assured the delegation that he would write to the Maharashtra Government to register Assam’s reservation.

Responding to the delegation’s aversion that Mising community should be mentioned as Mising instead of Miri in government document, Sonowal assured that the government would do the needful to change the nomenclature. Sonowal also assured to conduct land survey and land allotment soon in the Mising people inhabited areas. The meeting also discussed about fund allocation in the Mising Autonomous Council areas.