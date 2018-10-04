Pro-ILP groups to hold sit-in protest today

SHILLONG: Thirteen pro-ILP organisations will hold a sit-in demonstration on Thursday in protest against the state government’s delay in setting up entry and exit points.

When contacted, FKJGP president Wellbirth Rani said they will go ahead with the demonstration even if the district administration does not give permission.

The organisations argued that the state government has not been able to implement entry/exit points and asserted that they don’t fully understand the functioning of the district task force that has been designed to check illegal immigrants.