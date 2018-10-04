PHE drinking water quality to be tested

SHILLONG: The PHE Department will form a committee to monitor supply of safe drinking water to households.

Minister Samlin Malngiang took the decision after the youth wing of KHNAM submitted a memorandum highlighting the poor quality of water supplied and the need for regulations.

The KHNAM said the water supplied to households in various localities of the city “appears greasy”.

KHNAM youth members recently conducted a survey on the quality of PHE water supplied in the city.

The memorandum stressed the need for a water policy or drinking water guidelines and regulations.

The youth leaders also raised concerns about the absence of a microbiologist at the PHE office in Mawphlang who could test for quality.

“The pathetic condition of pipelines supplying water to adjacent localities from Khlieh Iew was also intimated to the government for necessary action,” youth wing president Thomas Passah said.

The RTI reply recently received has confirmed that till date the PHE Mawphlang does not have a microbiologist or an assistant analyst “since the matter is pending with the government and MPSC”, the youth leader said.

Passah urged that a microbiologist be recruited and drinking water pipelines be improved.