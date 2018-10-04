NOTA, other reforms likely in council polls

SHILLONG: The District Council Affairs Department will consider introducing NOTA, among other initiatives, before the district council election next year.

DCA Minister James Sangma said on Wednesday some sections of the council rules framed as early as 1950s “are in urgent need of review”.

The rules which will be reviewed include those pertaining to upcoming elections, security deposit, introduction of NOTA and expenditure in the councils. There is no option for NOTA in district council elections.

“There are some sections which are in urgent need of review and if needed, it will be amended,” the minister said while adding that suggestions on rules were sought from the three councils.

A meeting was held on Wednesday and the Law Department too participated.

Sangma said after the meeting the department “is trying to bring certain uniformity to the rules of all the district councils”.

Reacting to a query on postponement of the council polls owing to the pending amendment of the Sixth Schedule, the minister said there is no fixed timeline for the amendments. “We will carry on with the exercise. Elections will be conducted and when the Sixth Schedule is amended, we will incorporate all those amendments,” Sangma said and added that introduction of anti-defection law in the autonomous district councils “is subject to the amendment of the Sixth Schedule”.