Lapang appointed Chief Advisor to MDA govt in state

SHILLONG/TURA: Former chief minister, D D Lapang, who quit the Congress party in September has been made a Chief Advisor to the Government of Meghalaya, on Thursday, paving the way for his likely entry into the National People’s Party headed by chief minister Conrad K Sangma.

The five time Congress chief minister, had resigned from his parent party accusing the leadership of adopting a policy of “phasing out” senior leaders.

A notification issued by the Meghalaya Government on October 4th stated that “the Governor of Meghalaya is pleased to appoint Dr D D Lapang, Former Chief Minister of Meghalaya as the Chief Adviser to the Govt of Meghalaya with perks and facilities under category A+ with effect from the date of taking over charge and until further orders.”

Interestingly, although Lapang has not joined any party since quitting the Congress, one month ago, his dramatic appointment in the MDA government clearly indicates that Conrad Sangma’s NPP is the party the veteran politician is expected to join in the coming days.

Lapang first became chief minister in 1992. He was again sworn in as CM in 2003, 2007, 2008 for ten days and again in 2009. He had to pave way for Mukul Sangma as the CLP leader and chief minister, thereafter. He did not contest the last assembly elections in February, this year, nominating Marylborn Syiem for the party ticket. Syiem went on to win the Nongpoh ticket for the Congress party.