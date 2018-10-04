KSU demands health sub-centre at Mawsadang

President of KSU Tyrsad circle, Pynshaiborlang Rani told reporters that till date there was only one sub-center at Tyrsad Umkseh which made it impossible for the sub-center to cater to all the people from different villages of the area.

He urged that the jurisdiction of the new yet to function sub center were to cover seven villages of Mawsadang, Pyndenumbri, Lawkhla Mawlong, Lawkhla, Laitniangtlong, Niamsang and Laitryngwai.

Rani said some of the villages were still in the far flung areas which were still not motorable.

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) Trysad circle requested the Health Minister A.L.Hek for speeding up the opening and functioning of sub-center at Mawsadang and appointment of required man-power in health care services.