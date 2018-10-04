James, Hek slam ex-CM for ‘BJP nominee’ remark

SHILLONG: A day after Congress Legislature Party leader Mukul Sangma termed Chief Minister Conrad Sangma a nominee of the BJP, Home Minister and NPP leader James Sangma hit back saying things do not work on rhetoric.

Talking to media persons on Wednesday, James said it was irresponsible of the Opposition leader to make such statements and he expected more maturity on the part of the former chief minister.

“When you make such statements, you must measure your words because of the position in which you are and you should say things based on facts,” the home minister added.

Mukul’s comment on Tuesday was in the context of a query to solve the coal mining issue as the BJP had said before the Assembly polls that once it formed the government on its own, the party would find solution to the coal issue within six months.

However, when a reporter pointed out that the BJP has not formed the government as it was only supporting the MDA government, Mukul said, “Despite having only two MLAs, the BJP is controlling the government in the state. He (Conrad) is nothing but the nominee of the BJP.”

In his reaction, BJP leader and Cabinet Minister AL Hek said it was not right on the part of Mukul to say that Conrad is the nominee of BJP.

“The chief minister is from NPP. How can he be the nominee of BJP,” Hek asked.

He also said BJP was not leading the government as it was only part of the MDA.

“Even then, we as MDA have been trying to find solution to the coal issue and the chief minister had met the Union Ministers several times in this regard,” he added.