International Day for Older Persons celebrated in NGH

TURA: To honour the contribution of the older persons in shaping and transformation of the society, International Day for Older Persons as marked on October 1, was celebrated at North Garo Hills district at Daram Union Secondary School, Resubelpara on Thursday.

Reflecting with the theme “Celebrating Older Human Rights Champions”, the Deputy Commissioner, S C Sadhu while speaking as the Chief Guest said that it is a befitting day to acknowledge and celebrate the contribution of all those responsible for championing the rights of the senior citizens.

He added that society is the result of the contribution of the older men and women and the younger generation is bound to give due respect and retribute to them for their role in shaping of what the society has transformed.

DSWO, M D Arengh also deliberated on the importance of Rights of older Persons. As part of the occasion, Felicitation of Senior citizens was also held.