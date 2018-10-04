ICAR holds training on scientific beekeeping

SHILLONG: The ICAR Research complex for NEH Region, Umiam, which has been conducting several programmes for the farming community to improve the livelihood, organised training cum demonstration programme on ‘Scientific Beekeeping’ at Lalumpam village in Ri Bhoi on Wednesday under ‘Farmer’s FIRST project’

Twenty beekeeping farmers were selected for this programme from seven different villages adopted under this project.

Traditionally farmers are adopting local techniques of rearing bees, which are less economical and non-scientific and considering the problems faced by the farmers in the region, the day-long training cum demonstration programme aimed at delivering and demonstrating scientific techniques of beekeeping.

Dr R. Laha, Principal Investigator of this project stressed on importance of beekeeping and their integration under farming system approach.

Dr. D. M. Firake, Scientist (Entomology) conducted the training and demonstrations on different beekeeping aspects.

Farmers were exposed to knowledge and hand on demonstration on caste differentiation and resource partitioning in bees, artificial feeding, queen rearing techniques, uniting bee colonies, scientific honey extraction and general management practices of bee colonies etc.

Selected beekeepers were previously provided with different essential equipments and bee boxes to promote scientific beekeeping in Meghalaya.