I have not taken any money: Hek

SHILLONG: With the probe into the ‘cash for ticket scandal’ in the state BJP pending, party leader AL Hek said he had no role in the matter.

A BJP candidate, who unsuccessfully contested the February 27 polls, had on September 15 alleged in the state executive committee meeting of the party that a person on the dais had taken certain amount of money from him and the transaction took place at Pinewood Hotel.

The revelation had shocked the 50-odd BJP members attending the meeting.

Besides Hek, the BJP leaders who were present on the dais were Nalin Kohli, Shibun Lyngdoh, Banshailang Khongwir, David Kharsati, Earnest Mawrie and Sumita Banerjee. “I have not taken any money though I was one among those present on the dais,” Hek said.

Hek appreciated Michael Kharsyntiew, the BJP candidate from Umsning for revealing the matter in the executive committee meeting.

To a question, Hek said, “Definitely, he (Michael) will have proof, otherwise, how will he make such allegations?”