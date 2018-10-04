Edu scam: CBI submits report on candidates

SHILLONG: After the teachers who claimed to be non-tainted sought intervention of the High Court of Meghalaya, the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday.

During the hearing, senior counsel for CBI V K Jindal submitted that he received a report from CBI in this regard, and therefore he may be given some time for filing affidavit.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Justice SR Sen granted two weeks. The joint request of the counsel for the parties for fixing the case on October 25 was accepted.

Earlier, as many as 101 teachers under the banner of All Meghalaya Primary School Teachers had filed a petition in the court against the government.

Out of the 101 teachers, two had expired and the number has come down to 99.

The argument of the teachers was that they were not tainted. However, sources said out of 99, the CBI found at least 45 teachers as tainted.