Dibrugarh railway workshop goes solar

GUWAHATI: Dibrugarh railway workshop has added another feather to its illustrious existence of over 138 years by becoming the first railway workshop in the Northeast to run fully on solar power.

An NF Railway statement issued here on Thursday said that a one mega watt peak solar power plant has been commissioned in the workshop following which it became fully independent of any form of conventional energy.

NFR has already installed 2.3 MW of solar energy across various railway stations, office buildings and even level crossing gates.

Last year, Guwahati railway station was made fully solar powered after a 700 kWp (kilowatts peak) solar plant was commissioned with financial support by the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR).

The plant at Dibrugarh workshop set up at a cost of Rs 8crore, comprises 3,000 solar panels, all of which have been fixed on the roof of the workshop without consuming additional space.

“The total electricity saving on account of the solar plant has been Rs 2, 70,000 per month,” NFR chief public relations officer, P.J. Sharma, said in the statement.

