DC urges organisers to expand scope of 100 Drums Wangala festival

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, has urged organisers of the 100-Drums Wangala Festival to expand the scope and horizon of the festival by including other side shows like short marathon, adventure sports like trekking and hiking to nearby Nokrek and Durama Hills and sporting events for children.

He said this while participating in a preparatory review meeting held yesterday at DRDA Hall in Tura for the ensuing 100 Drums Wangala Festival 2018 slated for 2nd week of November. The Deputy Commissioner said that the 100-Drums Wangala Festival which is already known to everyone far and near, besides showcasing the rich cultural and traditional usages of the Garos, have the potential to support livelihood and tourism in a big way in Garo Hills if marketed and packaged properly.

In order to facilitate and convenience the visiting tourists during the festival, he underlined to have in place operators of organized Travel Agencies and home stay facilities which the tourists would prefer to have first hand feel of local and indigenous ambience. The Deputy Commissioner who is stickler in matters of cleanliness have also suggested slew of measures to deal and manage the garbage likely to be generated during and after the festival and to brand the festival as `cleanest festival’.

Earlier, Chairman of the 100-Drums Wangala Festival, L R CH Momin, informed that the Committee has been making every effort to bring in some innovations and value additions to the festival while keeping the core substance of the wangala festival intact, adding that Mini Museum showcasing the cultural and usages of the Garos would be on display and front facia of the main gate including pandals for VIPs/guests as well as those resting `A.tips’ ( pandals) for troupes would be designed in such ways which reflects the culture and traditions of the Garos. He also earnestly requested the people to donate artefacts and other materials of cultural significance to this Mini Museum generously.