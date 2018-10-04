Bajengdoba road peels off after two days of completion

TURA: The alleged shoddy construction of a PWD Road in North Garo Hills has led to the newly constructed road to develop cracks and peel off a few days after its construction was completed.

Organizations from the region including the AYWO, FAF and GSU have blamed the PWD Department and the contractor concerned for the poor construction of the Bajengdoba-Sualmari via Omorpul PWD Road due to which, stretches of it falling under Chakodam village were already peeling off. According to the organizations, standard norms and guidelines were also not maintained during its construction.

The organizations added that while it was being constructed, villagers as well as local leaders had asked the contractor concerned to maintain standard guidelines which evidently has not been done as sections of the road began falling apart barely two days after it was completed.

A letter of complaint has been submitted to the Executive Engineer, Tura North Division and the Assistant Engineer of PWD at Bajengdoba where the three organizations have demanded the reconstruction of the said road as well as action against the erring contractor.

“How can a newly constructed road fall apart after two days? This is unacceptable. We are waiting to see what action is taken with regard to our complaint and if there is none, we will decide our next course of action,” General Secretary of AYWO Bajendoba Unit, Jalseng Marak said.

Meanwhile, the three organizations issued a stern warning to under-performing contractors in future road projects in the region and have also resolved to take steps against the officials of the PWD Department if such shoddy work continues to take place.