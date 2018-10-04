Arunachal Government cuts fuel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre

GUWAHATI: In order to ease the difficulties of the common people and also to reduce the inflationary trend, following the Government of India’s decision, Arunachal Pradesh Government has taken decision to reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.5 per litre each. Hence , the consumers will benefit a total relief of Rs 5 per litreThe state government thus will bear the impact of the cut of Rs. 2.5 per litre from the State VAT. This action is taken in public interest despite loss in revenue of the state government. The decision shall be implemented with effect from 12 AM midnight on Thursday, an official statement stated.