Over a lakh vaccinated for Measles-Rubella

SHILLONG: Over 1 lakh children have been vaccinated for Measles-Rubella till October 1.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Pravin Bakshi said five districts had a soft launch for Measles-Rubella campaign on September 24 and all the 11 districts jointly launched the campaign on October 1.

Altogether 1,40,577 children have been vaccinated, he informed.

“We laud the leadership exhibited by deputy commissioners and district medical and health officers along with other doctors, schools and social organisations who have made this possible. It may be noted that at least two deputy commissioners got their children vaccinated on the first day of the campaign,” Bakshi said.

It may be mentioned that photographs of West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh and North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner SC Sadhu were tweeted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In Meghalaya, 13 lakh children are to be vaccinated whereas nationally this figure stands at about 41 crore, of which 11 crore have been vaccinated.

According to Bakshi, East Jaintia Hills clocked the most impressive immunisation coverage of 41 per cent and is closely followed by West Jaintia Hills with 37 per cent and West Khasi Hills with 22 per cent.

“There are some schools where the coverage is 100 per cent and in this, West Jaintia Hills district leads with 32 schools. The figures for Garo Hills are also promising as many urban schools reported 100 per cent immunisation,” he added.

The National Health Mission has acknowledged that there are challenges in secluded pockets but they would be overcome.

The government has also sought support of the media, political leaders, religious and community leaders and NGOs to extend the vaccination coverage.

“We also make an impassioned appeal to parents and teachers not to believe in rumours or even circulate misinformation,” Bakshi said.

The Indian Association of Paediatrics, World Health Organisation and UNICEF have certified that the vaccines are completely safe.