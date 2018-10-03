Opp sees non-Congress govt after 2019 polls

SHILLONG: The Opposition Congress has predicted formation of a non-Congress government at the Centre after the 2019 general elections.

In an interaction with the media on Tuesday, Congress Legislature Party leader Mukul Sangma said due to the anti-people policy of the BJP and the NDA, the Narendra Modi government will be ousted in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“People thought that the BJP was an alternative but now they realised and saw things that had happened. Hence, a non-BJP government will be a reality in 2019,” Sangma said.

Giving an example, the CLP leader said the NDA government had stopped the special plan assistance and central assistance for the development of the North East.

“The NDA also stopped several projects to be implemented under the DoNER Ministry and NEC, besides the special category status,” he said.

He recollected that it was under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee that the DoNER Ministry was created and the current government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not sensitive to the people of the region.

Sangma asserted that once a non-BJP government is installed, the special category status for the North East, as well as other central schemes which were stopped by the NDA government, will be restored.

The CLP leader asserted that there was no alternate to the Congress party in India.