NRL opens “park and ride” facility at Kaziranga

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the partial opening of the Kaziranga National Park, a car parking facility developed by Numaligarh Refinery Ltd was opened for tourists at Bagori range of Kaziranga National Park on Tuesday.

The facility, ‘Park and Ride’, which also has a park and provision for clean drinking water, is located near the elephant riding point at western range, Bagori.

The Kohora and Bagori ranges of the national park will be opened for tourists on October 12, at least two and half weeks in advance, which is a departure from the customary opening date of November 1. Tourists will be facilitated to undertake the elephant safari from the opening day itself.

NRL managing director, S. K Barua, expressed willingness to take up more such development work in the future.

Rohini Ballave Saikia, the divisional forest officer, Eastern Assam wildlife division, thanked NRL for the gesture, which he said was a positive development towards making Kaziranga National Park more tourist friendly.