‘Nothing new in Gadkari projects’

SHILLONG: Former chief minister Mukul Sangma on Tuesday said the projects worth crores of rupees announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for Meghalaya are nothing new since these were initiated in the past.

Sangma told this to media persons during a tea party at his official residence in the city.

Gadkari, during his recent visit to the city, said the Centre has announced several projects for Meghalaya.

However, Sangma said the projects – whether they are related to roads undertaken to improve Ranikor, Nongstoin, Shillong-Dawki and Western Bypass – were initiated by the previous Congress-led government in Meghalaya.

Sangma said the Congress-led government both at the Centre and in the state had taken a series of measures to improve the living conditions of the people of the state by way of improving connectivity.