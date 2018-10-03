New local body formed

TURA: With an aim to look after the welfare and work for the people of Garo Hills, a new body, the Garo Hills Progressive Trust (GHPT) was recently formed.

The new association elected Andy Varun M sangma as President, Huinsangh M Sangma as Vice President, Tengrik T Sangma as General Secretary, Grecil G Momin as Joint Secretary, Mikrang A Sangma as Accountant cum Treasurer, Lalak N Sangma as Organizing Secretary, Priya D Sangma as Publicity Secretary and Tobias A Sangma as Cultural Secretary.