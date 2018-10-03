Minister directs formation of panel to monitor drinking water

SHILLONG: The PHE Minister Samlin Malniang has directed the formation of a committee to monitor safe drinking water in the state after discussing the issues of contaminated water supplied to people.

In a memorandum to the PHE Minister Samlin Malniang the state youth wing of KHNAM said that the Government needs to come up with a water policy or a Drinking Water Guidelines and regulations to ensure that residents have access to safe drinking water.

The KHNAM said that the water supplied to households found to be greasy/oily when it carried out a brief survey on the quality of drinking water from residence of various localities in Shillong city.

The regional political party also raised the concern over the PHE Mawphlang not having a Microbiologist in its establishment to certify quality of drinking water.

“The pathetic/unhygienic condition of pipelines supplying water to adjacent localities from Khlieh Iew was also intimated to the Government for necessary action,” KHNAM youth wing president, Thomas Passah said.

The RTI reply recently received have confirmed that till date the PHE, Mawphlang still do not have a Microbiologist or an Assistant Analyst on its strength since the matter is pending with the Government of Meghalaya and MPSC.

Passah maintained that a Microbiologist needs to be made available at PHE Mawphlang to check and certify the quality of water supplied to the public every day.

He added that pipelines supplying drinking water to localities needs to be improved immensely.