Local leader rues poor Airtel network

TURA: The president of the local student body in Mindikgre of South Garo Hills has lamented the poor service being provided by the Airtel Company in the area.

Greneth M Sangma, the President of the GSU regional unit informed that the tower installed by the company in the area was providing only 2G network posing difficulties to the villagers. The GSU leader urged the concerned authorities to upgrade it from 2G to 4G immediately so that the village do not get completely cut off.