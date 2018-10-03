‘Lack of waste management adds to Wahumkhrah woes’

SHILLONG: The Wahumkhrah flowing through the city has borne the brunt of rapid urbanisation and population boom for years now. So a task force is working on a road map to revive and rejuvenate the river.

The task force met on Tuesday to discuss how to safeguard the river.

The meeting that was held at the Powergrid headquarters in Shillong also discussed the all aspects of segregation of waste and cleanliness of Shillong city.

Former Nongthymmai MLA Jemino Mawthoh, different NGOs, officials from Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, North Eastern Hill University, Rangbah Shnong and activists like Toki Blah and others attended the discussion to find a long-lasting solution to the environmental concerns.

Giving a presentation, Blah said more awareness is needed for sustainable cleaning of the river. He pointed out that lack of enforcement on waste management is adding to the problems.

“Solid waste management proposal on Bret nuit (to throw garbage) concept must change and solid waste disposal must be people driven and of socio-economic benefits,” he said while calling for an immediate introduction of sewage system in the city that can be linked to each and every household.

WR Kharkrang, Environmental Engineer at Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, while sharing his thoughts said all the Dorbar Shnongs must put heavier taxes on people who build their houses or any other building along the Wahumkhrah. He also said it is high time for Dorbar Shnong, who only exercise authority when it comes to selling and buying of land in respective areas, should be careful.

Stressing the need to have proper segregation of waste, Kharkrang said even the best technology will not work if there is no proper segregation and “the moment the waste is mixed, its value goes down”.

BK Tiwari, professor of Environment Science at NEHU, said the Wahumkhrah is polluted right from its source and many springs are drying and there is a need for immediate rejuvenation of the springs.

He, however, added that disposal of solid waste into the river has gone down in last 4-5 years.

He also advised members of the Central Puja Committee to be included in the task force as it immerses idols in the Wahumkhrah during the festive season.

The Rangbah Shnong of Nongrah said they have come up with several innovative ideas for people to contribute to the enforcement of waste management.

“We need new waste processing unit and Powergird can come in and look at models to reduce transport frequency,” he said and added that there were instances when Dorbar segregated the wastes but the civic board did not do it.

Later, speaking to media persons, Mawthoh lamented that despite the best efforts of all stakeholders, there was no headway. The views and suggestions discussed in the meeting will be incorporated in an action plan. “We have also formed a small working group and we will take up our action plan with the government,” Mawthoh said.