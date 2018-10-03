Kohli says need proof to act against graft in party

SHILLONG: BJP Meghalaya in-charge Nalin Kohli has asserted that the party will take action against anyone who is found of wrongdoing based on evidence.

Kohli’s statement comes in the wake of a party member, who had contested the February election, alleging that a few leaders took money from him.

The senior leader said on Tuesday the candidate had raised this matter with him on a couple of occasions and he had even promised of bringing evidence to substantiate his allegations but he never did that.

“The party cannot go by the candidate’s allegations and you must give evidence,” he added.

The BJP candidate, who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls, raised the matter during the recent state election committee meeting of the party in the city.

During the second half of the executive committee meeting, the candidate repeated twice that a few persons sitting on the dais took certain amount of money from him and the money was paid at Pinewood Hotel.

The state BJP leaders, including its president Shibun Lyngdoh, are tightlipped about the allegations.

There was even an attempt by some vested interests to prevent the news to come out in the media.

The whistleblowers in the BJP feel that instead of prolonging the matter, the party should take immediate corrective measures by sacking those who took money by illegal means.

According to them, if corrective steps are not taken against those responsible instead of blaming the person who made the allegation, it will affect the prospects of the party in the upcoming polls.