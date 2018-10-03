‘Keep them busy’ tonic to check drug addiction

SHILLONG: Former chief minister Mukul Sangma has suggested the need to keep the youths busy to check drug addiction while asserting that there is a collective failure by all concerned to check the trend.

During an interaction with media persons during the house warming gathering at his official residence on Tuesday, Sangma said the root cause of aberrations, whether it is related to drug abuse or other vices, is that the youths are not engaged in constructive activities.

“You have to keep the youths who are vulnerable busy and engaged. Social gathering is a must. The main cause for concern is that very often, parents are busy and they have no time to be with their children,” he said.

He also said technology too keeps parents and youths busy.

Of late, Shillong has witnessed a spurt in the cases of drug and substance abuse.

Sangma said youths need a lot of attention and care from family, friends and society and “the need of the hour is to keep the youths productively engaged”. The Congress Legislature Party leader also pointed out that since children are not playing and as there are not enough playgrounds in schools, the end result is that they channelise the energy in a negative way.

“The drug abuse is everybody’s problem. There is a collective failure of all concerned,” he added.