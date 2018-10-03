Conrad nominee of BJP: Ex-CM

SHILLONG: Congress Legislature Party leader Mukul Sangma has termed Chief Minister Conrad Sangma as a nominee of the BJP.

Mukul’s comment on Tuesday was in the context of a query on solving the coal mining issue.

The BJP had said before the Assembly polls that once it formed the government of its own, the party would find solution to the coal issue within six months.

However, when a reporter pointed out that BJP has not formed the government as it was only supporting the MDA government, Mukul said, “Despite having only two MLAs, the BJP is controlling the government in the state. He (Conrad) is nothing but the nominee of the BJP.”