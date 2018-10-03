BSF holds blood donation camp in Garo Hills

TURA: To mark the National Blood Donor Day in the country, BSF battalions in Garo Hills joined hands with the medical fraternity and undertook a blood donation camp on Monday, a statement released by the frontier paramilitary force mentioned.

The blood donation camp was inaugurated by BSF DIG of SHQ, Vijay Kumar Thapliyal, in the presence of battalion commandants at its Sector Headquarter in Tura. It was conducted in collaboration with the Tura Civil Hospital.

Inaugurating the camp, the BSF DIG highlighted the importance of blood donation and encouraged everyone to come forward and donate blood.

“This type of initiative has always been taken up by the BSF through medical camps and other events to encourage positive communication between the BSF and the civilian population,” stated Mr V K Thapliyal.

As many as 55 BSF personnel came forward and donated blood on the special occasion.