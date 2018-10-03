Assamese film The Underworld to hit screens on Oct 5

GUWAHATI: Assamese film, The Underworld, which releases across India on October 5, will feature late Biju Phukan in a “lead role” in his last appearance on celluloid.

Addressing reporters here on Wednesday, actor Nipon Goswami urged the people of Assam to watch the film and pay tribute to the veteran actor who passed away in November last year.

“This is my earnest request to the people watch the film and pay a tribute to Biju Phukan,” Goswami, another veteran in the industry, appealed.

The Friday release of the film, billed as an action packed thriller and shot on location in Mumbai and Guwahati, comes a week after Village Rockstars, India’s official entry to the Oscars, released in Indian movie halls.

Directed by Mumbai-based filmmaker, Rajesh Jashpal, The Underworld has a packed cast featuring seasoned actors like Nipon Goswami, Dinesh Das, Utpal Das, Parineeta Borthakur apart from the Assamese music industry’s “heart-throb”, Zubeen Garg.