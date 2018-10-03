7 Myanmar nationals deported from Assam

GUWAHATI: Seven Myanmar nationals, who were under detention in Silchar Central Jail, were deported to their country on Wednesday, sources in Cachar district administration confirmed.

Eight Myanmar nationals were arrested for violating the Foreigners’ Act in 2012, and according to reports one of them was deported a few days back.

According to reports, Mohammad Jamal, Maqbul Khan, Jamal Hussain, Mohammad Yunus, Sabbir Ahmed, Rahim Uddin and Mohammad Salam, all between the age group 26 and 36, had entered India illegally through the Bangladesh border before their arrest six years back.

Police sources however stayed away from disclosing anything on the matter. “This is a security issue between two nations. We have been clearly instructed by the higher authority not to disclose anything on the matter,” R. Reddy, additional SP (headquarters), Cachar, told The Shillong Times.