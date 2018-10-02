‘We were really close to official Friends reunion’

Friends executive producer Kevin S Bright has revealed that the team was painfully close to having an official reunion.

Bright said talks took place last month as they were seriously considering bringing the group of six back owing to undying demands of the hit ’90s sitcom fans.

“Oh yes (there was a chance it would come back). I tell you we had a meeting month ago where I had hopes it would come back,” Bright told a website. But he said it was not meant to be.

Bright quoted fellow producer David Crane, “Fifty-year-olds hanging out in a coffee shop would be pathetic”, to which he agreed. (PTI)