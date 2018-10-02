Uranium fears: KHADC blocks Wahkaji road project over dissent

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council has declined to issue a no-objection certificate for the Nongstoin-Wahkaji-Mawthabah-Ranikor road project after opposition by pressure groups who are fearing resumption of uranium mining.

KHADC chief executive member HS Shylla told reporters on Monday that public representatives pitched for the road project for the overall development of their respective constituencies “but the organisations are sceptical of uranium mining in the area”.

The KHADC held a meeting on Monday that was attended by MDCs and MLAs of Langrin, Nongstoin and Ranikor, and organisations like the Khasi Students’ Union of South West Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hills, Hynniewtrep Youth Council, Langrin Youth Welfare Association.

“Some of the public representatives felt the need to develop the road in the area in the interest of people. Whereas the organisations are opposing the project (Nongstoin-Wahkaji-Mawthabah-Ranikor) due to uncertainty over closure of uranium mining in the state,” said Shylla, adding that the public representatives did not press for the two-lane project following the opposition.

The discussion at the meeting was on the letter from the state government issuing NOC for the two-lane project – Nongstoin-Wahkaji-Phlangdiloin and Mawthabah. While the Wahkaji-Mawthabah road has been stopped, the project will be from Nongstoin-Wahkaji-Phlangdiloin-Ranikor, the KHADC chief said.

“We suggested the two groups to meet in Mawkyrwat, Rangblang or Umdohlun and resolve the matter. However, they did not accept and it is up to the two groups to sort it out,” he added.

The pressure groups reminded the KHADC about the Rs 25 crore promised by former CEM P N Syiem for repair of the road. Calling Syiem’s assurance “misleading”, Shylla clarified that a central scheme “cannot be allotted specifically to one area or project and to allot Rs 25 crore to only the road project will land the MDCs in difficulty”.

On uranium mining, the KHADC chief said the Centre should “take a clear stand” and it “should not use force (to mine uranium) and even the state government should not take the matter lightly”.