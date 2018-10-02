Tupac Shakur’s estate wins huge lawsuit

Rapper Tupac Shakur’s estate has won a landmark battle over the late singer’s unreleased music. Law

yers for the family maintained in court that Entertainment One had kept royalties from Tupac’s songs, as well as refusing to hand over master tracks of the star’s music, reports a website. Tupac’s mother Afeni Shakur was the administrator of her son’s estate back in 2013 and sued the company in an effort to become the legal owner of the musician’s master recordings. The value of the songs is huge, according to tmz.com and it is as yet unknown what the estate plans to do with them. Tupac was killed in 1996. (IANS)