Retired financial advisor among 3 killed in road mishap

GUWAHATI: Three persons, including a writer and expert on government financial rules, died on the spot while two others were injured in a road accident at North Salmara in Bongaigaon district on Monday evening.

The deceased include a retired senior financial adviser to the government of Assam, Bimal Barkakati (78), his brother Sarat Barkakati (68), and their driver Chakreswar Deka (42).

They were coming from Gauripur, Barkakatis’ ancestral home, when their Maruti Swift car collided with a dumper and a motorbike around 6.30 pm.

The two injured were riders of the bike.

Bimal Barkakati, a resident of South Sarania here, wrote a number of books on government finance and also groomed new ACS officers on financial rules.