‘Release retirement benefits to employees’

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya has asked Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC) to pay pension benefits, EPF and gratuity to its employees, rubbishing its stand that it is facing financial crunch.

Hearing four separate petitions, Chief Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir said on Monday MTC cannot shirk its responsibility in releasing the retirement benefits, including pension.

“The financial crunch, by no means can be accepted as an impediment in releasing the benefits to the petitioners,” the court said.

One such case was that of Happy Rose Suchiang, the widow of late Anthony Pariat who worked as the Deputy Manager General of MTC.

The court asked MTC to take all necessary steps to ensure that the benefits in favour of the widow in view of the death of her husband are released preferably within two months.

In another case, the court said delay in release “is not permissible as delay at times subject the retired employee and his family to unforeseen situation”.

“It is in the same background, time and again it has been impressed upon that retirement benefits shall be released on time,” the court said.