Pak Army generals review geo-strategic environment

Islamabad: Pakistan’s top Generals Monday reviewed the geo-strategic environment and security situation in the country including progress of the ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the 214th Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The top Generals reviewed the geo-strategic environment and the country’s security situation including progress of the ongoing stability operations under Operation Radd ul Fasaad, it said. “The forum expressed its determination to carry forward stability achieved through successful Counter Terrorism operations towards enduring stability,” the statement said.

During the meeting, General Bajwa hailed intelligence agencies and all forces for maintenance of security during Muharram. He also appraised the generals about his “very successful visit” to China, the statement added. (PTI)