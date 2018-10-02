Over 1.40 L vaccinated for Measles-Rubella in Meghalaya till Oct 1

SHILLONG: A total of 1,40,577 children in Meghalaya have been vaccinated for Measles-Rubella till October 1.

Health and Family Welfare Department, Secretary, Pravin Bakshi informed that while 5 districts had done a soft launch for Measles-Rubella Campaign on September 24, all the 11 districts jointly launched the campaign on October 1.

“We laud the leadership exhibited by Deputy Commissioners and District Medical and Health Officers along with other doctors ,schools and social organizations who have made this possible. It may be noted that at least two Deputy Commissioners themselves got their children vaccinated on the first day of the campaign.

It may be mentioned that the photos of Deputy Commissioner Tura, Ram Singh and Deputy Commissioner Resubelpara were tweeted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In Meghalaya, a total of 13 lakh children are to be vaccinated whereas nationally this figure stands at about 41 crores . A total of 11 crore children have already been vaccinated and protected against the two deadly diseases of in the entire country .

According to Bakshi, East Jaintia Hills clocked the most impressive coverage figures of 41% immunization in Meghalaya closely followed by West Jaintia Hills with 37% and West Khasi Hills follows with 22% .

“There are some schools where the coverage is 100 % and in this, West Jaintia Hills district leads with 32 schools . The figures for Garo Hills which was launched on Monday, were also promising as many urban schools reported 100% immunization,” Bakshi added.