NPP observes Gandhi Jayanti in Tura

TURA: As part of the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, members of the National People’s Party (NPP) on Tuesday, assembled at the Party office in Tura and offered ‘Saadhanjali’ to Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth Anniversary.

On the occasion, NPP Secretary in-charge of Correspondence, C B Chetry recited the Vedic mantra while party Working President, Semford B Sangma delivered a short speech on the life and achievements of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Working President also made a request to all party workers to follow the life and teachings of Gandhi and make the party strong and popular in the days ahead.