MPCA meeting on October 15 to explain in detail on SC ruling on Aadhaar

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Peoples’ Committee on Aadhaar (MPCA) is convening a meeting at the Khasi National Durbar Hall, Mawkhar, Shillong on Monday, October 15, 2018, that will commence at 11 AM.

The meeting has been convened for the purpose of sharing information on the recent Supreme Court Ruling on Aadhaar and its implications, particularly, on the matter of opting out from Aadhaar enrolment as petitioned by more than a thousand persons from Meghalaya.

At the same time, a small booklet on the SC Ruling on Aadhaar will be brought out in Khasi and released during the meeting.

As per the Supreme Court ruling, Aadhaar will no longer be required for availing services such as opening bank account, private companies such as telecom companies cannot ask for Aadhaar. Aadhaar is also not needed for students appearing for competitive examinations and school admissions.