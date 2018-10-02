HC takes up contempt case against state govt

SHILLONG: A contempt petition was filed in the High Court of Meghalaya against the government for not holding municipal election in Shillong.

After petitioner Pawan Sharma filed the contempt plea, the court in the recent order said the advocate general will file a response within three weeks.

The advocate general had informed the court that various steps were taken by the government regarding the municipality.

Earlier, in 1999, the Apex Court, while disposing of the case, had observed that municipal election may now be held within six months in accordance with law.

As there was a delay, a fresh PIL was filed in the court which was disposed of on April 11, 2017.

In the 2017 order, the court had said, “We are satisfied that the state government had been carrying out its responsibilities as regards (to) holding of Municipal Elections but same could only be held in accordance with the constitutional mandate and in that regard, the process of proper modification of the provisions of the Meghalaya Municipal Act of 1973 appears unavoidable.”

The court in the last order had said there was no reason to continue with the PIL any further and added that efforts must be made to carry out all the necessary processes with utmost expedition and in priority.

The government did not implement the judgment till date compelling the petitioner to file the fresh petition.