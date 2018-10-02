Give Aadhaar exit plan by Oct 15: UIDAI to telcos

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday asked telecom operators to submit a plan to stop the use of Aadhaar for authentication of subscribers.

The Supreme Court last week, while upholding the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act, disallowed private entities from possessing the Aadhaar details of customers.

In a letter to the telecom companies, UIDAI said: “TSPs (telecom service providers) are hereby directed to submit by l5th October an action plan/exit plan to the Authority for closure of use of Aadhaar based authentication systems.

The letter also asked the operators to delink Aadhaar from mobile numbers when sought by any subscriber and perform KYC (Know Your Customer) procedures afresh using the list of documents approved by the Department of Telecom. (IANS)