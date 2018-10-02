Garo pressure groups serve deadline for bridge completion

TURA: A conglomeration of organizations in East Garo Hills have served a week’s deadline to the district administration to complete a bride over Rongap river in Baiza after repeated petitions failed to make any headway in the past.

“We held a meeting with the district administration in Williamnagar during which they informed us that departmental process is currently being taken up on the bridge construction which could be settled in the next few days. As such we decided to extend our deadline for the completion by another seven days to allow work to progress,”stated Jintu Ch Marak, president of FAF which is part of the conglomeration of organizations protesting the delay in completion of the bridge.

These organizations, namely the GSU, AIGU, FAF among others had submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner providing an ultimatum of 15 days which ended on Oct 1.

The Rongap bridge and approach, near Williamnagar, has been left incomplete for almost ten years even though the construction of the main bridge was already completed.

The bridge has not been made operational because one section of earth filling has not been done for thew last three years compelling the social and student organizations to raise their voice against the delay.