Gandhi Mandap takes tourism leap with gigantic flagpole

GUWAHATI: The Assam government’s bid to develop Gandhi Mandap atop the Sarania Hill here into a tourist hotspot took a “gigantic” leap with a massive Tricolour on a monumental flagpole, reckoned to be among the tallest in the country, unfurled on Tuesday morning.

Quite fittingly, albeit missing a few installation dates, including the Independence Day eve, the 319.5-feet flagpole with the 120feet x 80feet national flag was installed on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Assam chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal hoisted the Tricolour in the presence of state industry minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

The flag pole is made of high-strength steel and weighs around 46,000 kg. The project cost is approximately Rs 2.91 core.

The state industries department had awarded the project to Guwahati Smart City Limited for its implementation and the latter gave the job of erection of the flagpole to Bajaj Electricals Ltd (BEL).

Reportedly, as many as seven portions of the flagpole had to be lifted with the help of a hydra driver and crane while executing the project.

The company was supposed to complete the project by May this year.

“Proud to dedicate India’s tallest National Flag (from average city height) to the people at Gandhi Mandap, Guwahati on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti,” chief minister Sonowal tweeted after unfurling the flag on Tuesday morning.