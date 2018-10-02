Fight against cyber crime priority for new DGP

SHILLONG: RP Agarwal, who took over as DGP temporarily, said his priories are to maintain law and order, check crime against women and children and fight cyber crime.

Agarwal took charge on Monday from R Awasthi who retired on Sunday.

While law and order in Garo Hills and Khasi Hills is normal, the cause for worry for the police is the increase in crime against women and children, especially rape cases.

The DGP said he would examine the status of Directorate of Prosecution to ensure that pending cases are followed up.

Regarding cyber crime, the DGP said there are some issues which need to be addressed.

There are reports of accounts being hacked and several instances of deduction of money from bank account holders. There is a need to create awareness on the different aspects of cyber crime, the new DGP said.

“I appeal to people not to share the passwords as the banks never ask for passwords of customers,” he said.

The DGP admitted that the Meghalaya police are yet to have adequate equipment to deal with the technological challenges posed by cyber criminals.

To a question, Agarwal said police are committed to checking the growing trend of drug abuse and he wants to create awareness to arrest the trend.