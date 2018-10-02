DC distributes waste bins as part of Swachhta Hi Sewa Campaign

TURA: As part of the Swachhta Hi Sewa Campaign in the district, Waste Bins for collection of Bio Degradable waste and non Bio-degradable waste materials were distributed to the residents of Adingre Locality by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh on Tuesday morning.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the Urban Affairs Department, Tura and Tura Municipal Board in order to sensitize the people on the urgent need for segregation of waste at the household level. The Bins for segregation have been initiated by the office of the District Urban Affairs under State Urban Infrastructure Development Initiative Programme (SUDIP Scheme).

Mentioning about his recent visit to the dumping ground with the Chief Minister for inspection, the Deputy Commissioner said that the dumping ground is almost full and there is a large spill over of waste to the nearby cemetery. The DC said that as new dumping ground is not available, segregation of waste and practicing home composting at the household level is the only alternative solution which will reduce waste especially biodegradable waste to some extent and the compost can be used as manure for kitchen gardening, etc.

While appreciating the efforts of the people to keep the town clean, the Deputy Commissioner reminded that disposing off the solid waste is a cause of concern and hence, the need to segregate waste arises which may be difficult in the beginning but will be manageable as time passes. Citing examples of Ambikapur town in Chhattisgarh where women SHGs have taken initiative in making Garbage free and no dumping ground in their area, he urged the vibrant citizens of the town to support in achieving the primary goal of segregation and reducing waste and thereby, pave way to make our beautiful town garbage free, he added.

Those who spoke on the occasion include TMB CEO, Sabrella B Marak, TMB Chairman, J D Sangma, Senior Scientist and Head Incharge ICAR, KVK, Tura A S Singh, Adingre Development Committee President, Rodrick D Shira among others.

Similar awareness programme and distribution of Waste Bins will also be organised at Ringrey Gittim and Forestilla Development Committees on October 13.