Dalmia Cements asks for clean plastics to reduce coal use in plants

SHILLONG: The problem of plastic can be largely solved in Meghalaya if the state can hand over clean plastics to Dalmia Cements for its processing unit as the cement company is looking for waste which has calorific value to supplement the heat requirement for manufacturing process.

The offer of the Dalmia Cements was discussed during the meeting of the Task Force on Wahumkhrah which was attended by environmentalist, citizens and officials of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board and others here on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, WR Kharkrang, Environmental Engineer of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board said that the Union Government has directed all the cements companies to reduce their fuel consumption as they use coal.

To reduce the consumption of coal, the cement companies are looking for waste which has calorific value to supplement the heat requirement which they need for manufacturing process.

“They (Dalmia Cements) are requesting if we can get them these waste especially plastic, wood chips and rubber crumbs and the calorific value of the plastic is very high, around 8000 and it helps in the heating process of cements,” Kharkrang told reporters.

Stating that plastic is scattered all over the city and the more state can give them plastic, the lesser they will use coal, he added that it would take the pollution Board at least a year to collect all the plastics.

It may be mentioned that the cement company wants clean plastic. “It will go a long way in taking out the plastic menace which we have now,” he said

The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board is currently looking at the modalities though it is at the final stage since transportation of plastic waste is one of the issues that needs to be discussed besides the fact that they need clean plastics. The Pollution Control Board is also taking up the issue with the State Urban Affairs department.