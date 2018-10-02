College teachers meet Conrad, demand pay hike

SHILLONG: The state government will look into college teachers’ demand to implement revised pay scale as suggested by the Centre.

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, who met members of the Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association (MCTA) on Monday, assured them on implementation of the 7th Central Pay Revision for deficit college teachers drawing UGC scale of pay and 5th State Pay Revision for ad hoc.

The association submitted a representation concerning various issues related to higher education on Monday.

While informing Sangma about the obsolete Assam Aided College Employees Rules of 1960, the association urged him to consider implementing the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

It said according to the UGC clarification dated September 2015, the state government “is bound to implement the regulations as they are mandatory in nature for the state to implement them in letter and spirit”.

The teachers emphasised the need for a state university. To this, the chief minister said shortage of technical institutions is a concern.

Other issues discussed were deficitisation of ad hoc colleges, creation of more teaching posts, need for regulation of service conditions of teachers in private colleges and setting up of more colleges for teachers’ education.