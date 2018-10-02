Assam government launches universal old-age pension scheme

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched Swahid Kushal Konwar Sarbajanin Briddha Pension Achoni at a function held at Sarusajai Sports complex here on to provide pension to every senior citizen of the state belonging to both APL and BPL categories.

The scheme is one of its kind in the country as Government of Assam has designed the scheme from its own resources with an annual financial involvement of Rs. 400 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “Showing respect to the senior citizens of the society is our custom and tradition. Therefore, State government has in its own way decided to lend dignity to the lives of all the senior citizens of the state and endeavoured to provide financial assistance of the persons irrespective of their financial and societal affiliations. He also said that all the senior citizens above 60 years of age would be entitled to get the benefit of the scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to their bank accounts. By giving due respect to the elders, foundation of an inclusive Indian society would be strengthened.”

Sonowal said that Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of non-violence has become an ideal for the people across the globe. In recognition to Gandhiji’s non-violent principle, United Nations has decided to commemorate International Non-violence Day. It is indeed an honour for the people of the country. After two consecutive World Wars, people across the globe realized that Gandhiji’s principle of non-violence ‘is the best medium to avert blood-shed’.

Synchronising with the occasion, Chief Minister Sonowal distributes benefits of the scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer to two lakh beneficiaries.

Assam’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the day as a memorable day in the history of Assam. “Ever since the BJP led Government has come to power in the state, a special initiative has been launched to change the socio-economic condition of the people of the state contrary to previous State government’s populist policy of distributing thread and blankets,” he said.