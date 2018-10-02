Agriculture Minister’s fitting response

Editor,

It was both amusing and thought provoking when Mr HM Shangpliang, the MLA from Mawsynram raised a question regarding the incentives given by the government to the farmers in the state to embrace scientific farming. Although the reply by the Minister was inadequate but he did make a valid point when he told Mr Shangpliang to be specific in his question. Mr Shangpliang raised a very generic question which would have left even agricultural experts and scientists baffled and confused. Firstly the question should have been, “What are the steps taken by the government to promote scientific farming?” rather than the incentives given by the government to the farmers to take up scientific farming. Even if you give incentives to farmers to take up scientific farming, they would still be in the dark as to the actual steps needed for a switch-over from traditional farming to scientific farming. But the more pertinent question is whether we actually need scientific farming in the first place and if we do, what kind of scientific farming do we actually need?

There are various aspects to scientific farming. Some of its main aspects are(1)Use of Chemical fertilizers and pesticides(2)Use of machines(3)Use of high yielding varieties of seeds(4)irrigation(drip irrigation and sprinkler) (5) crop rotation and crop diversity. The majority of farmers in the state still practice traditional farming which basically is organic farming. States like Sikkim have managed to take organic farming to the next level and this has enabled them to reach a higher growth trajectory and speed up the pace of development. The main aspects of organic farming are use of farm yard manure which generally includes cow-dung in most cases and practicing crop rotation and crop diversity. The only aspect of scientific farming that overlaps with organic farming is irrigation (drip irrigation and sprinkler) and crop rotation and crop diversity. The small- sized land holding of majority of our farmers and their deteriorating economic condition does not make the use of machines in agriculture viable at the moment. States like Meghalaya need to promote organic farming in a big way. When I was working in Assam, I was pleasantly surprised to find tomatoes, cabbages, cauliflowers and other vegetables from our state finding their way even to the rural markets in Assam during the lean period. And the people of Assam can’t seem to get enough of our organic produce. If we can capture even a tiny proportion of the vegetable market in Assam, it would definitely improve the wretched lives of farmers in our state.

We have a premier agricultural research institute in our backyard and this should be a reason good enough to spurt our policy makers to make our state a model organic farming state in the country. Distressed migration is happening at an alarming rate. Most of the rural folks at present migrate to the urban areas during the off season to work in the construction sector. And many of them would embrace an economic opportunity to give up farming. If we are to move up the ladder of development we do need to reduce our workforce in the agricultural sector but for this to take place we need to create good manufacturing jobs. Our manufacturing sector at the present moment is a total sham. Byrnihat, our so called industrial zone should be transformed into a hub for agro-based industries. We desperately need to scrap our outrageous Industrial Policy which squeezes our limited resources, destroys the environment and at the same time promotes jobless growth.

Yours etc.,

Gary Marbaniang,

Via email

Wanted educated, effective politicians

Editor,

Recently, in a particular school the Principal asked students of Class X what they intend to become after completing their education. Out of 60 students, 55 of them intended to be doctors, engineers, pilots, lecturers, bureaucrats, lawyers and even astronauts. But the remaining five boys ( back benchers) wanted to become MLAs/MDCs. Out of curiosity the principal ask them why they prefer politics. The first two boys replied that since their fathers were politicians hence they wanted to carry on that legacy. The other three boys said that since they are not good in their studies and therefore becoming doctors, engineers, bureaucrats etc is highly unlikely so aiming to become a politician is the best bet, The class burst into laughter. This may sound like a joke but these boys are speaking their minds and this is actually the trend in the political system of our country and our state. The brightest students are unlikely to choose politics as their careers. Why is it that we don’t equate education with politics? Is it because we have accepted and adapted ourselves to the fact that politics is not the arena for the highly educated but only for people with a big fat bank balance? But there are many valuable things that money cannot buy. For instance in politics you can buy power but not knowledge. Recently in the Meghalaya Assembly an Opposition MLA asked the Agriculture Minister about incentives offered to farmers for scientific farming. From the answer given it appears that the concerned minister did not know anything about scientific farming and does not have a clue about the question, despite holding one of the most important departments of our state.

Our state is led by a young and vibrant Chief Minister but his cabinet members are under-qualified. This is one of the demerits of a coalition government whereby undeserving and irresponsible individuals are given important powers merely for the sake of political stability thereby compromising the whole governance of the state. As per sources received from myneta.info, six out of the twelve ministers of Meghalaya are under- graduates. Four ministers are Class XII passed, one is a matriculate and one is Class VIII passed. So we can imagine the kind of people governing us. Till January 2018, there have been 123 Amendment Bills and 101 Amendment acts to the Constitution of India since it was first enacted in 1950, but there is no amendment regarding the minimum educational qualification for our political leaders. What Meghalaya ne eds today are young, educated, well-read politicians who will bring efficiency to the political system. The scenario of ‘dirty politics’ will change and be eradicated if and only if educated youngsters jump into the system to change it. One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.

Yours etc

Manuel Carey Lymba

Shillong – 8