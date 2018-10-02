4 Ri Bhoi villages awarded for achieving sanitation goals

NONGPOH: Four villages from Ri Bhoi district were awarded for their outstanding performance sanitation during the observation of Swacchata Hi Seva Abhiyan on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary in a function held at Circuit House, Nongpoh on Tuesday.

The four villages which were awarded, includes Pdeng Nongrim village under Umsning C&RD Block, Jermanai village under Umling C&RD Block, Nonglum village under Jirang C&RD Block and Umtung village under Bhoirymbong C &RD Block.

The programme which also commemorated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi witnesses the presence of Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, Rosetta Mary Kurbah as chief guest which was also attended by Damian Umdor, Executive Engineer, PHE Nongpoh, officers of various departments and the headmen and local populace at large.

In order to encourage students of achieving the mission of Swacchata Hi Seva, the District Water and Sanitation Mission of Ri Bhoi also distributed awards with certificates to the students, who have won in debate, quiz, essay, singing and photography competitions conducted throughout the week-long celebration of Swacchata Hi Seva Abhiyan in the District.

Member Secretary of DWSM, Ri Bhoi District, Damian Umdor also proudly announced that a student of class V from Ingsaw Government Upper Primary School, Ingsaw, Miss Banica Nongrum who was awarded for the third best letter on cleanliness written to the Prime Minister of the country.

Meanwhile, the Mrs Kurbah while delivering her speech to the gathering recalled the various sacrifices of Gandhi to the country and his dream of making clean India. She also sought the honest and collective support of each and every individual in the society in order to achieve the dreams and aspiration of Mahatma Gandhi, a clean India.