Solid waste project delay causes useless spending of Rs 10 cr

SHILLONG: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reported that the Solid Waste Management Projects (SWMPs) in Tura and Nongpoh have been delayed leading to unfruitful expenditure of Rs 10.24 crore.

The CAG reported that out of the 11 towns in Meghalaya, SWMP has been undertaken only in Tura, Nongpoh and Shillong.

While SWMP in Shillong has been implemented by the municipal board, in Tura and Nongpoh, the projects are being implemented by the Meghalaya Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The CAG pointed out that till July 2015, design, fabricating, erection and commissioning of solid waste compost plants in Tura and Nongpoh was not undertaken causing unfruitful expenditure of Rs 10.24 crore.

The findings of the audit test checked the SWMPs in Tura and Nongpoh (September 2017) revealed that construction of solid waste disposal facilities, including external electrification, in Nongpoh was awarded to Shillong-based M/s Marbaniang Enterprise on February 28 at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore and was to be completed by November 2011.

During Joint Physical Verification (JPV) in September 2017, it was found that though compost plants for solid waste disposal have been completed, the sanitary landfill work was incomplete as construction of layers, including clay liners, had not been done. Also, both external and internal electrification, including a 63-KVA transformer, have not been completed.

In Tura, construction of solid waste disposal facility and external electrification was awarded to Roosevelt P Marak, Williamnagar, on February 28, 2011 at a cost of Rs 3.65 crore. It was to be completed by November 2011.

) During JPV in July 2017), it was observed that the sanitary landfill work was incomplete as layers and clay liners were not constructed.

While accepting the audit observation, the MUDA secretary had said in November 2017 that the two SWMPs were expected to be fully commissioned and made operational by the end of 2017-18.